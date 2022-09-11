Edward F. Palm: Secret stuff revisited

In every major Marine Corps command, a junior officer draws the unenviable additional duty of serving as the command’s Classified Material Control Custodian (CMCC). It is “unenviable” because it can be a stressful job. Once assigned, the CMCC is required to do a complete inventory of the classified documents on hand. The CMCC is then responsible for maintaining positive control of all classified materials and for ensuring they are checked out only to those with the requisite clearance and access and that they are returned on time.

Access, as I’ve written before, is limited to those with a legitimate need to know. Marines holding security clearances are granted access only to classified materials pertinent to their particular assignments.

Any CMCC would agree it is a great day when he or she is relieved by a new CMCC — provided the inventory is completed with no discrepancies. The Marine Corps of my day put the fear of God into officers about the need to safeguard and protect classified materials. Forgetting to lock the room or safe in which the materials are stored is a lapse not taken lightly. And pity the officer who tries to cover up the loss or compromise of a classified document.

The irony here is that the commands I served in held relatively few top-secret documents. Most of the classified documents I watched and worried over were marked “confidential” or “secret.” But that was worry enough. There is an old Marine maxim: To err is human, to forgive is not Marine Corps policy.

A minor example will suffice. An officer who outranked me checked out two secret documents and failed to return them by the end of the day. I called him at home. He brushed me off, telling me they were secure enough at his house and that he would return them the next day. If I had let that slide and the documents were lost, we would both have been in trouble. I reported the matter. I believe he got off easy with a non-punitive letter of caution.

I was still a lowly captain when I was saddled with CMCC duty, and I took it seriously. Not so our former commander-in-chief. Trump was cavalier, and even lackadaisical, about safeguarding classified materials more sensitive, and more potentially damaging, than any I ever maintained or saw. And failing to return those materials was certainly more serious than neglecting to return overdue library books. That has to be the false analogy of the year. Never have I seen any folders marked “Top Secret SCI” on the shelves in any public or academic library.

As I’ve revealed in the past, I am a member of that fabled World War II baby boom generation. I grew up believing that truth, justice, and the American way is a redundant phrase. Vietnam disabused me of that naïve faith. Now enter federal judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, to disabuse us all of the notion no one is above the law in America. She clearly believes Trump is entitled to special treatment. Someone should perhaps remind her that she swore an oath to “... administer justice without respect to persons, and do equal right to the poor and to the rich.” When did that become optional?