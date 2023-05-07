Readers may recall that I closed my last column with a promise to tackle the Second Amendment and the topic of keeping guns out of the hands of the mentally ill. I’m going to table both for now. Instead, I’m going to tell a relevant “see-something-say-something” story.

Thanks to the internet, in the early 1990s, I reconnected with five of the Marines I served with in Vietnam. We started sharing group emails in which we reminisced about what we had been through and related what we had done since the war.

We knew one member of our group was clearly troubled when we were “in country.” He died a few years ago. Still, in deference to his family, I’ll identify him with a pseudonym—”Donald Young.” We were a small unit and a close-knit group, but Young never quite fit in. He was a loner who mostly stayed to himself. And he was responsible for one of my most painful memories of those days.

Young had adopted a puppy that was too young to have been taken from its mother, and it cried incessantly. When we demanded he do something about it, Young callously blew the puppy apart with a shotgun. I later told our company gunnery sergeant about the incident. Since I was an NCO, a corporal, at the time, the gunny merely ordered me to counsel Young. I tried. About all I got out of him was that he was not welcome at home.

Flash forward to the post-war email group we had started. Young rarely contributed anything. One day, however, he did pop up, telling us he was signing off. He told us it was too painful for him to keep dwelling on Vietnam. That I understood because his wife had emailed me, demanding to know why I was able to get over the war and her husband couldn’t. I don’t remember how I replied, but I’ll never forget the last line of her husband’s final email: “You’ll probably be reading about me.”

I immediately got on the phone to another member of our group who was equally troubled about what seemed to have been an ominous warning. We agreed one us should alert the police in Young’s small town. I volunteered to do it. The officer I spoke to said Young was known to them and that he doubted Young would do anything drastic. He didn’t tell me how Young got on their radar, but he said an officer would be sent out to talk to him.

That’s what happened, and that’s why I got another challenging email from his wife. She told me her husband was hurt that a fellow Marine would report him to the police. I shared what her husband had written. She still thought alerting the police was uncalled for. I still believe it was, even though Young didn’t go on to make the news for some violent act.

The moral of the story is a cliché: Better safe than sorry. If you have cause to believe someone is a danger to him- or herself or to others, say something, do something.

Think about how you would feel if you could have prevented a tragedy and didn’t.