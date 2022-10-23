Edward F. Palm: Solving the southern border

I have a wild and crazy idea about how to mitigate, if not solve, the crisis at our southern border. Let’s take a lesson or two from the French Foreign Legion. The big draw for the Legion has always been, and remains, French citizenship. And a legionnaire who doesn’t go along with the program is likely to find himself “repatriated” — dismissed from the Legion and sent back to his native country.

It is no secret that we have a serious labor shortage in this country. Why not form an American Guest Worker and Service Legion? This program would offer migrants (including refugees) three options — temporary federal employment, monitored civilian employment, or military service. The incentive would be a green card and permanent residence in the United States. That would be contingent on five years of productive lawful employment or four years of honorable military service.

It is likewise no secret that our infrastructure is crumbling. Why not revive the Works Progress Administration of the 1930s? Migrants could be put to work helping to rebuild our roads and bridges. We could also bring back the Civilian Conservation Corps, putting migrants to work on environmental and conservation projects.

Non-federal employment would also be an option. Employers could register their needs with the guest-worker administration, and applicants could be given a limited choice of jobs and locations based upon their qualifications. Once assigned, they would be required to check in periodically with the agency, and their employers would be required to report unsatisfactory job performance or termination. This would not be involuntary servitude, however. Guest workers would be encouraged to report abuse, and a substantiated complaint would result in an employer becoming ineligible to employ guest workers.

Exceptions to involuntary regional assignments could be made for migrants sponsored by citizens or permanent residents of America as well as religious or charitable institutions. But the same work and monitoring requirements would apply.

Unlike our current situation, asylum seekers would not be turned loose pending a hearing. They would be confined to a regional service center and screened before being given a mandatory work assignment. In the interim, they could help run service centers. Readers of a certain age may recall that after the fall of Saigon in 1975, Vietnamese refugees were temporarily housed at Camp Pendleton in Southern California. Active-duty military and National Guard training bases could be put to this purpose again.

Except for minor traffic violations, any infraction of the law would result in expulsion from the program. In that event, the guest worker and his or her family would be sent to the nearest program service center pending repatriation.

Finally, it is no secret that our Armed Forces are facing serious recruiting shortfalls. Migrants who qualify could be encouraged to enlist, and the ability to speak English need not be a requirement — just as fluency in French is not a requirement to join the French Foreign Legion. Total immersion, peer pressure, and a modicum of formal instruction can work wonders. Many of our NCOs, moreover, are fluent in Spanish. And let’s face it: A young man or woman who has walked from Central America or Mexico to our southern border is likely to be much better suited to the rigors of military service than the average video-game addicted overweight American teenager.