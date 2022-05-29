Edward F. Palm: Stopping these recurring tragedies

“Don’t speak too soon, for the wheel’s still in spin,” the bard of my generation warned. I try to heed that advice whenever we learn of another tragic event. I forget who first said it, but instant analysis is often faulty analysis. Why America leads the world in mass shootings in general and school shootings in particular would seem to call for sober reflection in tranquility. But what happened recently at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, is hardly new. That was the 12th school shooting we’ve had since Columbine in 1999. We should have figured out why this keeps happening by now and what we can do about it.

Readers may recall I offered some thoughts about America’s fixation with guns last year (“A retired Marine sounds off on guns,” May 9, 2021). “Fixation,” however, may not be le mot juste. There are people who fetishize guns the way some avid amateur photographers fetishize cameras. In other words, they acquire them not so much to use them as to impress themselves and others with them. I should know. As a lifelong amateur and an occasional freelance photographer, I feel the attraction. But the fact remains that guns are more dangerous than cameras. And along with what I wrote before, I think I can offer some additional insight into the problem.

First off, I was struck by learning that our latest school shooter had turned 18 only days before buying not one but two AR-15 rifles, along with high-capacity magazines and 375 rounds of ammunition. Why anyone would need or want two AR-15s is beyond me. More to the point, the legal drinking age throughout America, Texas included, is 21. The presumption is that you’re not mature and responsible enough to drink until age 21. But you can be trusted to own and not misuse a weapon of war at age 18? How does that make sense?

And that’s what an AR-15 is — a weapon of war. It is essentially an updated version of the M16 I was armed with in Vietnam. It is a high-capacity, semi-automatic rifle designed for close combat. It is not a hunting rifle, nor is it ideal for target practice. Its purpose is to kill people.

Texas Gov. Abbott was quick to repeat the mantra of the gun lobby: It’s a mental health problem and not a gun problem. No, it’s both. I would remind Abbott that schizophrenia often manifests itself between the ages of 18 and 21. Granted, the symptoms of mental illness in general are not always evident to parents, friends, and teachers. But all the more reason to limit gun sales to those 21 and older.

Universal background checks would certainly help, as would outlawing high-capacity magazines. We should also limit and monitor ammunition purchases. No one needs to keep 375 rounds on hand. And why not require that all guns be registered? Contrary to popular paranoia, that would not be a prelude to confiscation.

Finally, as any combat veteran can attest, you see carnage you can never unsee. Would that we could make all NRA-supported Republicans view color photographs of the damage an AR-15 did to the bodies of those 19 children, two teachers, and a devoted grandmother in Uvalde, Texas. Maybe then they would help pass some commonsense gun laws.

A former enlisted Marine and a Vietnam veteran, Palm retired from the Marine Corps as a major and went on to an academic career. He lives in Forest and can be contacted at majorpalm@gmail.com.