Here’s an old joke that casts an unfair aspersion: “Have you heard of NASA’s new rocket? It’s called the ‘Civil Servant.’ That’s because it doesn’t work, and you can’t fire it.” The joke is unfair, of course, because the great majority of civil servants work hard and do their jobs well — with the possible exception of Supreme Court justices.

Each of the nine justices has three or four clerks doing legal research for them, and the court typically takes a year to make a major ruling. This year, they made three. They struck down the “independent state legislature” legal theory that would have given state legislatures authority to meddle in federal elections. They stamped out affirmative action. And they scuttled Biden’s student-loan forgiveness program. With the exception of the first ruling, the other two rulings were foregone conclusions. We all knew which way the six conservative justices were going swing. The wonder of it is that it a full year for them to do it.

Now, for their next act, the justices are going to decide whether a person with a history of domestic violence still has a Constitutional right to own a firearm. Seems like a no-brainer to me. But we’ll have to wait until next summer for their ruling. As they would say where I come from, “Don’t hurry none!” It takes time to work out some legal sophistry that defies common sense and pleases the gun lobby.

The anticipated SCOTUS ruling aside, we already know what the NRA would recommend. Domestic violence victims need only arm themselves. And they can take heart from an old Beatles song: “Happiness Is a Warm Gun.”

Once again, we’re probably awaiting a foregone conclusion. Consider the standard the court set last year in striking down New York’s law restricting “carrying guns outside the home.” Justice Clarence Thomas grounded the majority opinion in early American history: “The constitutionality of modern gun control measures depends on whether there were analogous laws during the 18th and 19th centuries.” (“Supreme Court to Hear Major Guns Case Involving Domestic Violence,” New York Times, Jun 30, 2023)

How did that old song go? “Everything old is new again!”

Why not take it a step further — all the way back to English Common Law. According to one of my professors, in the 17th century, Parliament finally passed a law against beating your wife—but only after 9 p.m. Why? It made too much noise and disturbed the neighbors, who were trying to sleep. It occurs to me there were “no analogous laws against spousal rape until the 20th century and that women didn’t get to vote until 1920. Thanks to wife Ginni Thomas, Justice Clarence is not likely to rethink the 19th Amendment.

So in sum, Supreme Court justice is not just a job; it’s a sinecure. The pay is great, the workload is light, the appointment is for life. Even better, the justices are not bound by a stifling code of ethics. They’re free to accept tax-free perks — such as lavish vacations funded by civic-minded billionaires. The lead song of an old musical comes to mind: “Nice Work if You Can Get It.” Why didn’t I go to law school?