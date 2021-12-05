Edward F. Palm: The Abrams Doctrine revisited

Abrams’ “total-force” doctrine was designed to keep that from happening again. Many of the Army’s logistical support functions were moved to reserve units, and the National Guard was expected to offset the loss in manpower by ending the draft. Henceforth, a major military commitment would require the mobilization of reserve and Guard units. And Abrams understood that mobilizing part-time soldiers interrupts their lives and careers and that their families and communities would feel the pain. That consideration, he reasoned, would make any president think twice about sending our troops into harm’s way without popular support.

Flash forward to our ongoing Global War on Terror. The Abrams Doctrine has gone the way of the horse cavalry. Our new lean and mean military has had to mobilize reserve and guard units to meet its commitments, and we have heard nary a murmur of dissent. As reported in these pages, the 116th has been one of Virginia’s most deployed battalions over the last 20 years. What happens if Bedford suffers a major natural or unnatural disaster before the 116th returns?

Given the challenges we now face from China and Russia, we need to build our regular military back to the full strength and inherent capabilities it had before the Vietnam War. Should that require a resumption of the draft, so be it. I for one think it’s time to expect more than one percent of our population to provide for our common defense. But for now, we can only hope that all the soldiers of the 116th come marching home to us again.

A former enlisted Marine and a Vietnam veteran, Palm retired from the Marine Corps as a major and went on to an academic career. He lives in Forest and can be contacted at majorpalm@gmail.com.