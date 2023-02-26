“Too early a moral judgment,” a wise Harvard professor once wrote, “is precisely what stands between many an able student and a liberal education.” I was reminded of that earlier this month in reviewing the latest draft of the Standards of Learning [SOLs] for History and Social Sciences for Virginia Public Schools. The professor didn’t mean “liberal” in the political sense, of course. He meant the kind of comprehensive education that prepares students to think for themselves and to question received truths.

The standards are certainly comprehensive and ambitious. All of world and U.S. history is covered by Grade 8 — superficially at best, I presume. Such an approach is likely to lend itself to forming premature judgments liable to stick in young impressionable minds. But more than that, I’m concerned with how some of the standards would be received by parents whom our governor has empowered to question, quibble, and quarrel over tenets contrary to their preconceptions and prejudices.

I was also put off by the behaviorist approach fashionable in educational circles today. Accreditors in recent years have shifted the focus from teaching to the assessment of student learning. Most of the SOLs are couched in terms of what students should be able to do as opposed to what they truly understand. At the grade-school level, what can students truly be expected to do beyond giving pat, simplistic answers?

And politically correct answers at that. Third-graders, for instance, will learn about the contributions of Egypt, Greece, and Rome, but will also be introduced to the “heritage and contributions ... of the West African Empire of Mali.” Personally, I think it’s fine to get beyond the Eurocentric view of history I was taught, but I wonder how the anti-CRT/America-First reactionaries among us will react to that, as well as to an emphasis on “globalism and economic interdependence” in Grade 8.

I was heartened to find slavery unequivocally named as the cause of the Civil War. But that reminded me of a half-truth I had to rebut on the college level — that the war was about states’ rights and not slavery. Here in Youngkin’s Virginia, I can envision some parents insisting that the issue of slavery be downplayed as the root cause of Southern secession. It is, after all, one of the “inherently divisive concepts” Youngkin would like to squelch.

Along the same lines, in Grade 5, students will be expected to compare life from the perspectives of various groups, including slaves. I suspect the Lost Cause myth will rear its ugly head among parents who romanticize the Old South. An integral part of that myth is the conviction that most slaves were well treated because they were “valuable property.” More to the point, would the average fifth-grader fully appreciate what it means for a human being to be treated as property?

The standards are equally ambitious, and likely to prove controversial, on the high-school level. All of world history is covered by Grade 10. Virginia and U.S. History is the focus in Grade 11, Virginia and the U.S. Government in Grade 12. Again, given the scope, I fail to see how the coverage could be “fair and balanced.”

As one who studied the history of our Vietnam involvement professionally, I am especially concerned over how that might be covered. Here’s hoping history teachers will be allowed to get beyond President Reagan’s reactionary bromide that “ours was a noble cause in Vietnam.”

Please pardon the cliché, but the Devil here is in the details. Many of the higher-level SOLs do leave room for discussion and debate. But therein lies the danger in this political climate. Obviously, I don’t have space here to comment on all the standards. They are available online, and comments are being solicited at public hearings or online through March 21.

I may return to this topic at a later date. Suffice it to say for now I’m glad I’m not a Virginia public-school teacher or principal.