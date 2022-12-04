Edward F. Palm: The double-edge sword of affirmative action

Way back in 1965, when I was a young enlisted Marine, I asked a gunnery sergeant an impertinent question: “Gunny, why is it you never see a Black officer?”

Gunny was not one to mince words: “Because we’re prejudiced, Palm. You got any other dumb questions?”

Indeed, during my entire four-year enlistment, I saw only one Black officer, a lawyer. By the time I went back to the Corps as an officer, in 1975, officers of color were no longer a rarity. The Marine Corps had clearly resorted to affirmative action to make its officer ranks representative of the society at large. I cite this as an example of a situation in which affirmative action was warranted and wisely applied. But our society has come a long way since then.

People of color now hold prominent positions in business, the professions, entertainment, academia, and government. We have even had our first Black president.

Universities, however, continue to press the case for race-based admissions policies, arguing the need to prepare students to appreciate diversity and to live harmoniously in a multicultural society. As a former professor and college dean myself, I believe that diversity is a laudable goal but that it should never trump [note the lower case] academic aptitude and achievement. I feel that way for two reasons.

First, the cases now before the Supreme Court involve elite institutions. Harvard is about as elite as you can get, and the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, is the state’s flagship institution. They exist to serve the best and the brightest students. Moreover, our country has no shortage of lower-tier private and public universities and colleges, many of which are open admission. The door to higher education has long been wide open throughout the country to people of all races and ethnicities. And if Asian students are overrepresented, that should spur white students to study harder.

Second, as a wise professor of mine once remarked, “Our role in academia is not to solve problems, but rather to articulate the problems with grace and clarity.” I believe that, especially when it comes to clumsy attempts at social engineering. University policies and codes designed to prohibit hurtful speech, mandate sensitivity toward minorities, and protect women have largely backfired. They have resulted in resentment, ridicule, and even injustice. If you doubt that, look up the Duke lacrosse team controversy of 2006.

What universities and other institutions have forgotten, or are discounting, is that professional and economic advancement in our society is largely a zero-sum game. Favoring one group of people over the majority inevitably breeds resentment on both sides — among those passed over in favor of lesser qualified candidates and among prominent minority members prejudged to have risen only as the result of affirmative action. Affirmative action as currently practiced is a double-edged sword. It cuts both ways.

This is not to say that ours is a level playing field. People of color still face significant barriers to advancement. But so do poor white people in Appalachia and in other areas as well. There is a need for a different form of affirmative action, one based on social class and economic background. Let’s give poor kids a leg up, regardless of the color of their skin.