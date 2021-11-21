Edward F. Palm: The fall of the American empire?

“Rome wasn’t built in a day,” impatient people are sometimes reminded. But Rome didn’t fall in a day either. The Roman Empire fell apart gradually over some 300 years. The America Empire too now would seem to have had its day.

If you think America has no empire, you’re wrong. Even the European colonial powers tried to put a good face on their imperialism by styling their colonies as protectorates, territories, or countries within their spheres of influence. America may not be an imperial power, but it is a neo-imperial one. We have sought to import our culture and even our form of government to other countries. For all intents and purposes, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands are our colonies. Before that, we had the Philippines. Hawaii and Alaska were likewise our colonies before they became states.

As I look back over my life, it seems I was privileged, or perhaps cursed, to be here to witness the beginning of the end. I was born in 1947, two years after our zenith, World War II. I am a member of that fabled Baby Boom generation. Raised in relative prosperity, we grew up believing that “truth, justice, and the American way” was a redundant phrase. America would always be on the side of right and would never lose a war—or so we thought. But then our American dream turned into the nightmare of Vietnam, and we soon learned that we were not always the good guys.