Edward F. Palm: The fall of the American empire?

“Rome wasn’t built in a day,” impatient people are sometimes reminded. But Rome didn’t fall in a day either. The Roman Empire fell apart gradually over some 300 years. The America Empire too now would seem to have had its day.
If you think America has no empire, you’re wrong. Even the European colonial powers tried to put a good face on their imperialism by styling their colonies as protectorates, territories, or countries within their spheres of influence. America may not be an imperial power, but it is a neo-imperial one. We have sought to import our culture and even our form of government to other countries. For all intents and purposes, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands are our colonies. Before that, we had the Philippines. Hawaii and Alaska were likewise our colonies before they became states.
As I look back over my life, it seems I was privileged, or perhaps cursed, to be here to witness the beginning of the end. I was born in 1947, two years after our zenith, World War II. I am a member of that fabled Baby Boom generation. Raised in relative prosperity, we grew up believing that “truth, justice, and the American way” was a redundant phrase. America would always be on the side of right and would never lose a war—or so we thought. But then our American dream turned into the nightmare of Vietnam, and we soon learned that we were not always the good guys.
Only a few years before we got mired in Vietnam, we were disillusioned by the Kennedy assassination. We thought presidents couldn’t be assassinated in modern-day America.
Then in the 1970s, Iran humiliated us by holding 52 Americans hostage for over a year.
But our real wakeup call came on Sept. 11, 2001. My generation thought the American homeland would never be attacked. That attack led to a futile 20-year war in Afghanistan — in the midst of which we did more harm than good by invading Iraq. There went another article of faith — that America would never start a war.
Since then, we elected a malignant narcissist president who pitted us against one another and who is still undermining our democracy with his stolen-election lie. And thanks to that president and his true believers, I witnessed something I never thought I’d see — an insurrectionist mob storming our Capitol to try to prevent the peaceful transfer of power. That sort of thing was supposed to happen only in banana republics, not the great republic of the United States of America.
I likewise never thought I’d see Americans devolving into hostile tribes and demonizing one another, much less succumbing to absurd conspiracy theories. Nor did I ever think we would have to rely on less than one percent of our population to defend us.
More than from the Germanic tribes that eventually sacked Rome in 410, historians tell us, the Roman empire fell from within. The empire was overextended. The Roman legions couldn’t recruit enough soldiers. Roman citizens became decadent and self-indulgent. Roman politics were divisive.
“History doesn’t repeat itself,” Mark Twain is reported to have said, “but it often rhymes.” We are living through the fall of the American empire, and I fear it’s falling faster than Rome’s did. Tell me I’m wrong, please!
A former enlisted Marine and a Vietnam veteran, Palm retired from the Marine Corps as a major and went on to an academic career. He lives in Forest and can be contacted at majorpalm@gmail.com.