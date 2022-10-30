Edward F. Palm: The fate of wounded ‘warriors’

I’m about to raise some eyebrows among our veterans and their supporters here in Lynchburg. I have a problem with the Wounded Warrior Project (WWP).

Readers may recall how the organization came under fire in 2015. Founded in 2003 in Roanoke, it had grown to be one of the largest charities in the United States, taking in millions of dollars and claiming to be spending 80 percent of donations on programs and activities for wounded veterans. Investigative reports revealed the actual figure to be 58 percent. Much of the WWP’s revenue was going toward branding and self-promotion. It was further revealed that the leadership was claiming large salaries and that a lot of veterans were unhappy with the help they were receiving, or failing to receive, from the WWP.

Some complained of about merely receiving trivial branded merchandise — such as fleece beanies or backpacks, rather than the help they really needed, such as rides to VA facilities. One veteran aptly summed up what rubbed him the wrong way about the WWP: “Everything is a dog and pony show.” The consensus seemed to be that the organization should be spending a lot less on touting their own good works and more on actually helping injured veterans.

All that, I’m given to believe, has since been remedied. The organization is under new management, and I don’t doubt they are doing a lot of good for wounded veterans and their families. I do still wonder about how much they are spending to produce those slick TV commercials hosted by Trace Adkins. And as a Vietnam veteran myself, I hate to see maimed, disabled, and disfigured veterans trotted out to raise money even for a good cause. But that’s not my main concern.

I have this social-democratic belief that the government that sends you off to war to be wounded should shoulder the full burden of your treatment and rehabilitation — physically and psychologically. So kudos to the WWP as it now exists and for what it does, but we never should have needed them in the first place.

It was President Eisenhower, in 1960, who first warned us about the “unwarranted influence” of the military-industrial complex. But Ike couldn’t foresee the half of it. Who would have thought back then that we would even be outsourcing the care of our wounded veterans to private-sector charities? For the moment at least, we’re no longer at war, and donations may dry up. What then for those veterans who have come to rely on charities such as the WWP? Will Congress fund and expand VA facilities to take up the slack?

I have a problem, moreover, with the WWP’s branding that I can’t really pin on them. When did we start styling everyone who serves in the military as a “warrior”? Not only is the term pretentious, it carries with it the wrong connotation — the war lover who longs for war, any war. We don’t need warriors. We need “soldiers” — and I use the term generically to encompass the members of each branch of the armed services. Soldiers prepare to do what is necessary to defend our country and our way of life. Ours is not a militaristic society. This is Athens, not Sparta — and that is a good thing.