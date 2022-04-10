Edward F. Palm: The little college that could

Anyone up for a feel-good story for a change? On Friday, March 25, Glenville State University’s Lady Pioneers basketball team won the NCAA Division II women’s basketball championship by beating Western Washington University 85-72. Think David versus Goliath. Western Washington has an enrollment of over 16,000 students; Glenville has a little under 1,600.

I have a personal interest in this remarkable victory. I lived in the Seattle area for 11 years, but I taught at what was then Glenville State College in West Virginia for eight years — 1993-2001. (It was granted university status just last year.) This little university that could is located in the heart of Appalachia — in the center of the state in the small town of Glenville (population 1,129). To get there, you have to turn off Interstate 79 at exit 79 and drive west for 15 miles on a winding two-lane state road. And once you get there, there isn’t much other than GSU. It is the mainstay of the town.

All the time I was at Glenville, football was king. With the help of a generous natural-gas baron, the college put a lot of money and effort into building first-rate athletic facilities and fielding a winning football team — more than was warranted, according to some of us on the academic side. But our president at the time held football to be the key to our survival. West Virginia has long had more colleges and universities than its population warrants. And given its remote location, Glenville has always struggled to maintain an adequate enrollment. We were constantly worried that our small enrollment made us the most likely target for closure. But as our president once explained, many of West Virginia’s legislators at the time were not college graduates. They didn’t understand higher education. They did understand a winning football team.

I don’t know if the educational level of West Virginia legislators is still a concern, but I’m sure sports fans throughout the state can understand and appreciate a nationally ranked winning women’s basketball team.

One thing is certain. Their coach, Kimberly Stephens, could not be prouder of her Lady Pioneers. She calls them her “loving girls” and credits them with working harder than any team she has ever had. She adds that they are “fun and funny too.” Stephens also takes pride in their diversity. “A handful are from West Virginia,” she reports, “but the rest are ‘from all over.’” Her high scorer, Re’Shawna Stone, is from Brandywine, Maryland. “Heart over height,” Stone told the Associated Press, is the team motto. That’s because she is 5-foot-6, and most of her teammates are under 6 feet tall.

In fighting for additional funding for academic programs, a frustrated university president once chided anti-intellectual legislators as follows: “We need to build a university our football program can be proud of.” A former faculty member close to the situation tells me Glenville State is once again staking its future on athletic success. My academic pretensions notwithstanding, I can understand that. Nationwide, we are witnessing a decline in the number of college-age people, and West Virginia is losing population. Glenville State’s renewed emphasis on athletics, therefore, may indeed be a winning survival strategy. I just hope they are also building academic programs their winning women’s basketball team can be proud of.

A former enlisted Marine and a Vietnam veteran, Palm retired from the Marine Corps as a major and went on to an academic career. He lives in Forest and can be contacted at majorpalm@gmail.com.