Edward F. Palm: The New McCarthyism

I don’t really. What I’m doing is channeling the late Sen. Joseph McCarthy of red-scare fame. For those not in the know, I should explain that McCarthy was a demagogue of the first order. He rose to prominence in the early 1950s with specious claims that communists had infiltrated the federal government, the film industry, and the Army. McCarthy was never able to substantiate any of his claims, and in 1954, the Senate finally censured him with a vote of 67-22.

While I didn’t vote for Republican Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, like most Virginians of good will, I’m hoping he does good things for our state. But I’m also hoping he didn’t mean some of the things he said during the campaign. Politicians pander to get elected. It’s in the breed. And make no mistake about it, Youngkin is a business man turned politician. I do understand why some voters distrust career politicians and believe we need a governor who will put the state on a no-nonsense, solid business footing. I would remind such voters we elected a “businessman” president in 2016. Look how that turned out. To Youngkin’s credit, he did keep Trump at arm’s length. But regardless of his nonpolitical background, Youngkin embraced the Republican playbook, the overall theme of which would seem to be to keep people afraid, very afraid!