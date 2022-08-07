Edward F. Palm: The rise and fall of my friend Fred

The all-boys Catholic high school I attended was widely known throughout northern Delaware for two things: a winning football team and its ecumenical Saturday night dances. They were especially popular among the Catholic high-school girls in our region who, like us, were eager to engage in some coeducational imitations of immorality.

Sadly, a good friend and classmate of mine, Fred, had devoutly Catholic parents who forbade him to go to dances until he was 16. He was 14 at the time. Some occasions of sin, however, are just too tempting, and the devil can be an imaginative muse. Fred told his parents he had joined the Rosary Society, a club devoted to reciting the Rosary while repairing old rosaries to send to the missions. Fred portrayed the Rosary Society as a devotional alternative to the dances, claiming it met at the same time—at 8 to 11 p.m. on Saturday night. While the dances were being held in the gym, this mythical Rosary Society met in a classroom at the other end of the school building.

Fred’s parents were so pleased they wouldn’t hear of letting him take the bus to Rosary Society meetings. His father insisted on driving him. He would drop Fred off at the rectory end of the building at 8 p.m. and pick him up there promptly at 11. Fred, of course, would wait until his father had driven safely off and then walk through the building to the dance in the gym.

To say that Fred was well-received at the dances would be an understatement. Tall and slim — with blond hair, blue eyes, and a winning smile — Fred was our school’s answer to Troy Donahue. He soon found himself with quite a following.

All went well for about six weeks, but Fred’s growing popularity proved to be his undoing. Rabid to find out if Fred would be at the dance on Saturday, one of his admirers called Fred’s house when he wasn’t home. His former Marine father answered.

Come Saturday night, Fred thought nothing of it when his mother decided to ride along with his father in taking him to his Rosary Society meeting. They dropped Fred off as if nothing were wrong. But, instead of heading home, they drove around the corner and waited 15 minutes before returning to the school.

What good Catholic mother could believe her son to be capable of such perfidy? Fred’s mother went in first, intent on proving to her husband that there was a Rosary Society and hoping to find her son innocently mending rosaries. After a few minutes of wandering around the deserted halls—with rock n’ roll music blaring from the gym—she encountered a perplexed priest who eventually convinced Fred’s mother that there was not, and never had been, a Rosary Society affiliated with the school.

Fred’s father took it from there.

Picture it: there is Fred, slow-dancing and oblivious to everything but the cute girl in his arms and the impure thoughts in his head, when he feels a tap on his shoulder. Expecting it to be just one of his friends wanting to cut in, Fred turns around—only to find his father standing there.

We didn’t see much of Fred outside of school after that. He was probably busy praying the Rosary.