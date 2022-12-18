Edward F. Palm: The Supreme Court: What would Jesus do?

Brace yourself. We may be in for a brave new era of Christian bigotry. Remember when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Colorado baker who refused to bake a cake for a gay wedding? They decided the state’s Civil Rights Commission had been hostile to the baker’s religious beliefs. They didn’t rule on Colorado’s antidiscrimination law, which holds gays and lesbians to be a protected minority. They kicked that can down the road. Now, having added two new religious conservatives to its ranks, the court seems poised to pick up that controversial can.

On Dec. 5, the justices heard oral arguments in the case of a Colorado website designer who refused to design a website for a gay wedding. The questions raised by the conservative majority suggest the smart money would be on a ruling in favor of the designer.

Readers may recall my column on the Bremerton, Washington, football coach who was leading his players in prayer on the field (“On public versus private prayer,” July 3, 2022). He too won a Supreme Court victory. What these three plaintiffs — the coach, the baker, and the website maker — would seem to have in common is a pharisaical commitment to holier-than-thou grandstanding. All three might as well be proclaiming, “Hey, everybody! Look how religious I am!” There is a fine line between piety and the sin of pride.

One of my friends is a brilliant evangelical Christian whose beliefs and opinions I respect. His principal, and principled, objection to same-sex marriage is that marriage is not simply a contract; it is a sacrament ordained by Christ for heterosexual couples. He views gay marriage as a blasphemous parody of Christian sacramental marriage. But therein lies a doctrinal loophole.

Granted, a government-sanctioned union between a same-sex couple is a not a sacrament. It is merely a civil contract. So to recognize such a union, to my mind, is merely a matter of giving unto Caesar the things that are Caesar’s — “Caesar” now representing the government that has legalized same-sex marriage.

Hence, from my standpoint, it’s no skin off anyone’s Christian scruples to bake a cake, make a website, take photos, or rent out a hall in support of a gay wedding. It’s just business. It’s not an endorsement of a customer’s beliefs or values. When it comes to commerce, we all meet on a secular, apolitical plane.

This, of course, raises the question of how far merchants and service providers can be expected to go in providing goods or services at odds with their personal beliefs. Our widely agreed-upon standards of civility and mutual respect come into play. A Christian baker should not be compelled to create a cake decoration openly contemptuous of Christianity. A photographer cannot be compelled to photograph a ceremony violating Judeo-Christian norms, or even the classical standards of morality, decency, and tolerance that inform our secular society.

I wonder where today’s Supreme Court might draw that line. And I wonder what former Vice President Pence meant recently in saying the Constitution does not guarantee freedom from religion.

The Jesus I learned about in Catholic School enjoined his followers to be nonjudgmental, inclusive, humble and kind. In deciding the case of the Colorado website designer, the Christian conservatives on our Supreme Court might ask themselves, what would Jesus do?