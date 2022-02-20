Edward F. Palm: The way we were — Collins Park, 1959

Back in 2012, the New York Times reported that racially segregated communities are virtually a thing of the past in America. February being Black History month, I thought I would remind readers that desegregated neighborhoods were hard-won. There is an empty lot at 107 Bellanca Lane in Collins Park, the working-class tract development in New Castle, Delaware, where I grew up. What happened there in 1959 has largely been forgotten by most Delawareans. But I know I’ll never forget it. Those were the days of “blockbusting” — the early attempts of Black families to move into all-white neighborhoods. We moved to Collins Park in 1958, just a year after the first Black family had tried to settle there. They were soon driven out by shotgun blasts through their front windows. I wish I could say that event played no part in the decision of my working-class family to move there. We had left our previous neighborhood as part of the “white flight” exodus, as it was then called, when Black families began to move in. My mother and stepfather, therefore, were horrified when in February 1959 a second Black family crossed the Collins Park color line. The family of George and Lucille Rayfield moved into the house that stood at 107 Bellanca Lane. The Rayfields were the kind of African-Americans racists called “uppity” and hated with a passion back then. The Rayfields owned a thriving trash-removal business. Most people in Collins Park were their customers. But that won the Rayfields no points toward acceptance. They soon found themselves living under a state of siege. There were constant demonstrations. Insults and rocks were hurled. The police cordoned off the street, allowing only residents to enter. I was strictly forbidden to go anywhere near Bellanca Lane, even though my best friend lived there. But the most painful part for me personally was that my mother emerged as one of the leading segregationists and even the spokesperson for the racist Collins Park Civic Association. Her 15 minutes of infamy came when she was shown on local TV shaking a finger in a reporter’s face and opining that “the colored turn everywhere they live into a slum.” Not to defend my mother, but this is how most of the people we knew in Delaware thought back then. Segregation had kept us from learning that African-Americans were just as various in their attitudes and values as we were. I wish I could say that the story had a happy ending. On April 7, the house was heavily damaged by a bomb. With the help of local civil rights leaders, the Rayfields repaired the damage and moved back in. Then, in the early morning hours of August 3, someone set off an even bigger bomb. Fortunately, the Rayfields had been away and were not injured in the course of either bombing. But that second bomb damaged the house beyond repair. It had to be torn down. The scar of that attack, the empty lot, is still there. But Collins Park today is a peacefully integrated working-class community. As for my mother, she died of lung cancer in 1978. She was 56. I don’t know if she ever came to regret her role in the events of the spring of 1959. We never talked about it.

Back in 2012, the New York Times reported that racially segregated communities are virtually a thing of the past in America. February being Black History month, I thought I would remind readers that desegregated neighborhoods were hard-won.

There is an empty lot at 107 Bellanca Lane in Collins Park, the working-class tract development in New Castle, Delaware, where I grew up. What happened there in 1959 has largely been forgotten by most Delawareans. But I know I’ll never forget it.

Those were the days of “blockbusting” — the early attempts of Black families to move into all-white neighborhoods. We moved to Collins Park in 1958, just a year after the first Black family had tried to settle there. They were soon driven out by shotgun blasts through their front windows.

I wish I could say that event played no part in the decision of my working-class family to move there. We had left our previous neighborhood as part of the “white flight” exodus, as it was then called, when Black families began to move in. My mother and stepfather, therefore, were horrified when in February 1959 a second Black family crossed the Collins Park color line. The family of George and Lucille Rayfield moved into the house that stood at 107 Bellanca Lane.

The Rayfields were the kind of African-Americans racists called “uppity” and hated with a passion back then. The Rayfields owned a thriving trash-removal business. Most people in Collins Park were their customers. But that won the Rayfields no points toward acceptance. They soon found themselves living under a state of siege.

There were constant demonstrations. Insults and rocks were hurled. The police cordoned off the street, allowing only residents to enter. I was strictly forbidden to go anywhere near Bellanca Lane, even though my best friend lived there. But the most painful part for me personally was that my mother emerged as one of the leading segregationists and even the spokesperson for the racist Collins Park Civic Association. Her 15 minutes of infamy came when she was shown on local TV shaking a finger in a reporter’s face and opining that “the colored turn everywhere they live into a slum.”

Not to defend my mother, but this is how most of the people we knew in Delaware thought back then. Segregation had kept us from learning that African-Americans were just as various in their attitudes and values as we were.

I wish I could say that the story had a happy ending. On April 7, the house was heavily damaged by a bomb. With the help of local civil rights leaders, the Rayfields repaired the damage and moved back in. Then, in the early morning hours of August 3, someone set off an even bigger bomb. Fortunately, the Rayfields had been away and were not injured in the course of either bombing. But that second bomb damaged the house beyond repair. It had to be torn down.

The scar of that attack, the empty lot, is still there. But Collins Park today is a peacefully integrated working-class community. As for my mother, she died of lung cancer in 1978. She was 56. I don’t know if she ever came to regret her role in the events of the spring of 1959. We never talked about it.

A former enlisted Marine and a Vietnam veteran, Palm retired from the Marine Corps as a major and went on to an academic career. He lives in Forest and can be contacted at majorpalm@gmail.com.