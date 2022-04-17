Edward F. Palm: Thoughts on military benefits

I’m not surprised that some readers in our area would begrudge veterans the benefits they’re receiving and the entitlements they have earned. A retired Army colonel turned professor once observed that support for the military in America is “a mile wide but only an inch deep.” For my part, as a veteran and retired Marine officer, I’m of two minds about the issue.

Sarah Palin, back when she was sliding into irrelevance, tweeted, “I raised a combat soldier. They can’t take that away from me.” At the time, I wrote a column for another newspaper reminding readers that America is Athens and not Sparta — or at least it used to be so. Military prowess is not what our country is all about. I argued that any mother in America should be just as proud of raising a doctor, a police officer, a firefighter, a clergyman or woman, or a member of any civilian service profession.

But the fact remains that we now have an all-volunteer force and fewer than one percent of Americans are deigning to serve. Back when I first enlisted, I didn’t expect people to thank me for my service, much less to reward me with discounts and tax breaks. Able-bodied young men of my generation were expected to serve, and many of us embraced that obligation and experience as a rite of passage.

Today, we have had to raise the pay and improve the benefits, amenities, and living conditions to get young people to enlist and to keep them in the service. But that doesn’t mean our troops are “living the life of Riley,” as the old saying goes. Our military is much smaller than it used to be. Servicemen and women face multiple deployments and endure greater hardships than those who protect us at home. It is true that fewer than 10 percent of today’s troops serve in the combat arms. But in today’s battlefield, those in service support roles are likewise in harm’s way.

As for the economic advantages military men and women supposedly enjoy, I am reminded of an Air Force wife I knew who was once told she didn’t understand how hard it is for civilians to make ends meet because she “got everything for free.” Nothing could be further from the truth.

Military families too must pay for their housing, even if they live on base, and the prices at the commissary and PX are comparable those at civilian outlets. And the incentives military retirees were once promised have been steadily eroded over the years. We no longer get free health care for life. At age 65, we have to pay into Medicare like everyone else, and not every military retiree qualifies for VA medical care. Likewise, the co-pay for the drugs I once got for free has steadily increased from $3 to $12. All in all, I realize my health care is more affordable than the plans available to the average civilian, but then again, I traded 20 years of my life for my coverage.

In the words of the poet, “I took the road less traveled by,” and it worked out for the best in my life. Personally, I don’t need a state tax break, but many military retirees do. Don’t begrudge it to them.

A former enlisted Marine and a Vietnam veteran, Palm retired from the Marine Corps as a major and went on to an academic career. He lives in Forest and can be contacted at majorpalm@gmail.com.