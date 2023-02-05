This week, two topics for the price of one!

Shades of Shady Pines! That’s the name of the retirement home mentioned in the 1980s NBC sitcom “The Golden Girls” — now in reruns on TV Land. A running gag in the series is the elder character Sophia’s bitterness over her daughter’s decision to place her temporarily in Shady Pines. Sophia is routinely threatened with being placed back in there.

I’m reminded of Sophia every time I see one of the TV commercials touting “A Place for Mom.” In one of the spots, the narrator says having Mom live with her was “such a gift.” But when caring for Mom became too much, “A Place for Mom” helped that narrator outplace the gift that was Mom to a nursing home. I think that’s called “regifting.”

Next, are you ready for some more rightwing demagoguery along the same lines as the hysteria over the Critical Race Theory not being taught in our schools?

I’m referring to the dust-up over whether to allow parents to opt-out or opt-in when sexually explicit materials are used in classrooms. This issue was discussed at the last meeting of the Lynchburg City Council. (The News & Advance, Jan. 26) An opt-in policy, as I understand it, would allow parents to review questionable materials before deciding whether they are appropriate for their children. Frankly, I doubt students are ever exposed — my pun — to sexually explicit materials in our schools. I’m confident our teachers are not purveyors of pornography. Surely, all parents know sex is part of the whole of human experience. There is educational value in discussing its ramifications, especially the negative consequences of engaging in sex recklessly. The critically acclaimed books some would ban for depicting, or even positing, sexual relations do not do so merely to titillate. They deal in honest portrayals of human behavior to develop larger themes.

Consider the classic American novel “The Scarlet Letter” (1850). Set in Puritan New England, the novel centers on Hester Prynne, who has just given birth to an illegitimate child. Enter the academic satirist Richard Armour. CliffsNotes-like, he clarifies the crux of the novel for clueless students. People suspect Hester “had an accomplice.”

News flash: Most high-school students, and many elementary-schoolers, already know the facts of life. I suspect what those parents exercised over the opt-out/opt-in controversy really want is to keep any mention of sex out of the classroom — lest their children are inspired to try it for themselves. Another news flash: They don’t need teachers to give them that idea. And like it or not, sex education that includes birth-control methods is the key to reducing the number of adolescent pregnancies.

I wonder if “The Scarlet Letter” is being taught in area schools and if the Puritans among us are demanding its removal from school libraries. The novel does acknowledge the irrepressible nature of sexual attraction, but what Hester and her “accomplice” did is only assumed and not depicted, explicitly or otherwise.

Kudos to the wag who actually read a sexually explicit passage from the Bible’s “Song of Solomon” (aka the “Song of Songs”) aloud to the City Council at that last meeting. Some who attended or read about that meeting may be wondering if they should redact sections of those challenging pages from their Bibles.