Edward F. Palm: Trump, Biden, and the GOP

Nero fiddled while Rome burned. Historians tell us that isn’t literally true. It is literally true, however, that the former president of the United States merely watched the TV coverage of his followers storming the Capitol for hours, ignoring repeated requests from advisers, friends, and family to say or do something to stop the violence. When he finally did tell the mob to go home, he said, “We love you, you’re very special.” Is there any doubt that he reveled in the violence and wanted the attack to succeed?

And despite what Trump tried to say in mitigation, it was not “common sense” for an angry mob to threaten to hang Vice President Pence, no matter what they thought he failed to do. We might as well say it’s common sense for bullied and friendless students to threaten to shoot up their schools, but we still hold them accountable for such threats.

Kudos to President Biden for his angry speech on the anniversary of Jan. 6, 2021 — a second day that will “live in infamy” in American history. We’ve long known that Trump is a malignant narcissist. That he would not accept defeat, and that he would place his own interests above the good of the country, should have come as no surprise. I do wonder, however, if he really believes the election was stolen from him. He has long played fast and loose with the truth, but is he delusional? Either way, Trump remains a clear and present danger to our body politic.

Biden did say “some courageous” Republicans were “standing up against” Trump’s stolen-election lie. I know of only two. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger alone seem to be willing to speak out against Trump and to join the Democrats in trying to hold him accountable for the January 6 insurrection. As for the rest of the GOP, the nationally syndicated columnist Leonard Pitts Jr. believes it is “no longer a party but a fascist white-nationalist cult less interested in crafting policy than in amassing power for its own sake and by any means necessary” (“GOP has zero interest in bipartisanship,” Jan. 24).

Is Pitts right? Is the GOP a “white-nationalist cult”? Witness how Sen. Mitch McConnell recently made a telling distinction between “African-American voters” and “Americans.” A Freudian slip perhaps? Maybe that is a cheap shot. But then again, we’re all judged by the company we keep.

It is further telling that McConnell would take such umbrage at Biden’s impassioned plea on MLK Day to pass the Voting Rights Act. Biden suggested that those opposed to the act were siding with the likes of George Wallace and Bull Connor. McConnell complained that Biden was “demonizing” those who disagree with him. I would remind McConnell that Biden didn’t call out any Republicans by name. He merely prompted an examination of conscience. (Strike a nerve, did it, Mitch?)

For my sake, and for the country’s sake, I would love for leading Republicans to prove me and Pitts wrong. A good start would be to repudiate Trump and join the Democrats in getting to the bottom of the events of January 6, 2021. But, in the words of the poet, “Ay me, I fondly dream!” The GOP seems hell-bent on realizing Trump’s vision of an autocratic America.

A former enlisted Marine and a Vietnam veteran, Palm retired from the Marine Corps as a major and went on to an academic career. He lives in Forest and can be contacted at majorpalm@gmail.com.