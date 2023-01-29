Edward F. Palm: Vietnam and America’s AVF

We just passed a significant anniversary that went unnoticed by most Americans. Friday, Jan. 27, marked 50 years since the signing of the Paris Peace Accords. America’s 10-year war in Vietnam officially ended with that signing on Jan. 27, 1973. But as I reminded readers a couple years ago, the war ground on without us until the fall of Saigon on April 30, 1975 (“Vietnam and modern memory,” April 30, 2020).

In that previous column, I outlined some of the reasons why Vietnam was the wrong war, at the wrong time, in the wrong place. This time around, I’m focusing on a lasting legacy of that war.

I started college under the G.I. Bill in September 1969. The antiwar movement was at its height, and the Tet Offensive of 1968 had eroded support for the war among the older generation. Remarking on how bitterly divided our country had become, I asked an international student from France, a young woman, if their war in Vietnam had sparked protests and general unrest at home. “No,” she replied, “our war was fought by professionals.” France never sent conscripts to Vietnam. And if that French woman’s attitude is any indication, people in France must have considered their professional soldiers to be expendable.

Despite our relying heavily on draftees in Vietnam, our political leaders too seemed to consider the troops to have been expendable. President Johnson and Secretary of Defense McNamara early on knew we couldn’t prevail in Vietnam. Yet they kept sacrificing American lives in a futile attempt to salvage some semblance of American honor.

Flash forward to the Iraq War. President George W. Bush’s administration soon found itself to be short of troops. They instituted “stop loss.” They extended enlistments and made the troops endure multiple combat deployments with only short breaks in between. When a reporter asked Bush’s Secretary of Defense, Donald Rumsfeld, if we were overtaxing the troops, he dismissed the concern out of hand. “They’re all volunteers,” he replied. We were no longer drafting individuals. But we were resorting to conscription en masse — activating reserve and National Guard units to take up the slack.

Something of Rumsfeld’s cavalier attitude persists on high today. As retired Army colonel and Boston University professor Andrew Bacevich argues in his book “Breach of Trust” (2013), the All-Volunteer Force (AVF) has become Washington’s army. Our politicians can employ the AVF as they wish. They don’t need the buy-in of the American people, and they can withstand the pushback. That’s because fewer than one percent of Americans now serve in the military. And we should be appropriately grateful to those willing to serve.

I added “appropriately” because our gratitude need not be tainted with guilt over anecdotal reports of the mistreatment of returning Vietnam veterans. The reality is that few of us were spat upon or otherwise abused. Republicans, however, have booked us on a guilt trip. They have nurtured the myth of the spat-upon veteran to discourage questioning their subsequent military misadventures lest the troops once again feel unsupported and unfairly maligned. Granted, those who fought in Vietnam should never have been made to feel that way. But more than that, we should regret how Vietnam led to the loss of our citizen soldiery. The AVF is a professional military, and as that French woman epitomized, those with no skin in the game tend to regard military professionals as expendable.