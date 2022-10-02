Edward F. Palm: What do you own and why?

‘Things are in the saddle and ride mankind.” Such was the lament of the 19th-century sage and man of letters Ralph Waldo Emerson. People may have been materialistic in his day, but I’m sure he couldn’t have envisioned so many Americans needing to rent self-storage units to house the overflow of all they possess. And self-storage facilities seem to be proliferating at a great rate. One is soon to be built at the edge of my neighborhood. Demand must be high. A new arrival to the area whom we know is having trouble finding an available unit.

The self-storage trend in America seems to date to the mid-70s. That is when a financial adviser tried to interest me in investing in an up-and-coming self-storage corporation. I remember being as befuddled as Sylvester Stallone’s character Rocky when another character tries to interest him in investing in “condominiums.” You can find Rocky’s reply online: www.quotes.net/mquote/80080.

Maybe I should have taken that financial adviser’s advice. Oh well! I’m not one to moon over what might have been. But the fact remains that my wife and I have too much stuff. All the people we know have too much stuff. But I hereby resolve to start casting off things before I’ll rent a self-storage unit.

Some years ago, in writing for another publication, I crossed rhetorical swords with a reader who held it to be a mark of American superiority that even Americans of modest means can own much more than the average European. That’s true, I admitted. But the average European is much happier for it. Europeans, by and large, don’t measure their self-worth by what they own. They prefer to spend their disposable income on experiences and recreation rather than acquiring status symbols.

Even the working-class people I grew up among dwelled in status-symbol land. They lived their lives questing for wall-to-wall carpeting, color TVs, boats, bigger and better cars. Sadly, such acquisitions never made them happy — at least not for long. To borrow a phrase from F. Scott Fitzgerald, there are no objects “commensurate with our capacity for wonder.” The new eventually wears off.

Those of us who have the most could take a lesson from a region where people have the least. I lived and worked for eight years in central West Virginia. The rest of the country has long ridiculed and stereotyped West Virginians. Many of them do live in trailers and subsist on deer and produce grown in their home gardens and orchards. But they have their extended families, friends, and churches. And compared to all the urban and suburban Americans struggling to keep up with inflation and to pay their rent or mortgages, West Virginians are reasonably content.

Living in West Virginia was like stepping back in time to an earlier, fabled America — the one in which people didn’t expect as much and didn’t equate having things with happiness.

To update Emerson’s lament, if the rest of us could get things out of the driver’s seat, we’d all be happier come what may — even the coming (or current?) recession.