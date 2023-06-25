Have you given any thought to why the Armed Forces are having a devil of a time recruiting enough young people these days?

Some members of my generation suspect many who would otherwise join are turned off by all the concessions the Department of Defense has made to so-called “woke” culture — most notably the inclusion of gays and transgender troops.

I doubt that.

It seems to me today’s young people are of an entirely different mindset than we were in the 1960s. Most are accepting of diversity — ethnic, racial, sexual, and otherwise. Granted, skinheads and white supremacists are not so accepting. But we don’t need them in our military.

Others point to the futility and waste of our recent wars. I suspect we could gather 10 young men and women at random, ask them what they know of the Afghanistan and Iraq Wars, and we would be met with blank stares from seven of the 10. But all 10 have probably heard the regular reports of veterans unable to get the help they need and deserve.

The major reason, I believe, is that today’s young people, by and large, are too self-indulgent and too self-involved to serve. Among the few willing to enlist, 70 percent are found to be overweight and unfit. Others have criminal and/or drug-abuse records. And there will always be those of the privileged class who consider themselves too good for military service.

Moreover, we are two generations past when national service was the norm. Fathers and uncles are no longer setting the example. Gone are the days when young men viewed military service as a valued rite of passage, much less an obligation of citizenship. All that went out with our Vietnam War and its shortsighted legacy, the All-Volunteer Force.

Still, there will always be a minority of naïve young men imbued with the youthful illusion of immortality and invincibility who want to test themselves in the crucible of combat. Most of them, however, may be opting to join “The Few and the Proud” — the one service meeting its enlistment goals, the United States Marine Corps.

Just last week, I read that the Army and Air Force are reaching out to legal migrants, promising them a fast track to citizenship in return for serving. (“Join the military and become a US citizen,” Jun 13, 2023). That’s all well and good. But as I suggested in November, why not take it a step farther and recruit those hoping to become legal migrants? (“Solving the southern border,” Oct. 23, 2022). What I proposed then was an overall American Guest Worker and Service Program—one option of which would be military service.

I would still keep the door open to those willing to serve in some civilian capacity, but I would offer special benefits, including a faster track to citizenship, to young men and women immigrants who honorably complete a term of service in our military.

As essentially a mercenary force, the French Foreign Legion bears the taint of a citizenry too decadent to serve in their own right. But with fewer than one percent of Americans filling out our ranks, we’re in no position to look down on the French expedient. And we at least would not be segregating foreigners in a separate branch of the Armed Forces.