Edward F. Palm: Where have all the teachers gone?

Virginia is destined to lose a lot more teachers than it has already lost. This I know, for Governor Youngkin told me so.

Actually, he told us all when he issued an executive order barring the discussion of inherently “divisive issues” and when he charged his new Superintendent of Education, Jillian Balow, with searching out and reporting on “divisive concepts” in our public schools. And he really drove home the point when he established his tell-on-a-teacher email hotline. We do have to credit Youngkin with making good on his pandering promise to give parents control over their children’s education.

The downside, of course, is that Youngkin has made our teachers objects of suspicion — as if we had teachers to spare. And we don’t. According to the Virginia Education Association, as of Aug. 11, the state was short 10,500 teachers [WRIC ABC 8 News, Aug. 22].

Here in our region, the Lynchburg City Schools system was struggling to fill 35 teacher vacancies a week before classes were to begin. And according to their website, they still had 11 vacancies on Aug. 29. Danville Public Schools saw 133 teachers resign last year; as of July 12, they still needed 31. According to the Aug. 8 issue of the Danville Register & Bee, eight remaining vacancies are being covered by “direct office staff.”

On Thursday, Youngkin gave an address unveiling a plan to alleviate Virginia’s teacher shortage. Billed and signed as Executive Directive No. 3, the plan includes luring back retired teachers and those who have moved on to other professions, recruiting teachers from other states, expediting teacher licensing, forming an apprenticeship program to give aspiring teachers real-time classroom training, targeting the districts with the greatest shortages, determining why teachers are leaving, and expanding childcare opportunities for teachers. All this is on top of the 10 percent raise he approved for teachers to be given over the next two years and a promised bonus in December.

Previously, it was reported that new teachers would get $1,000 bonuses and that teachers holding valid teaching licenses in foreign countries would be given three-year provisional licenses in Virginia [WRIC ABC 8 News, Aug. 22]. All well and good, I suppose. But I have to believe Youngkin’s ill-advised parent-empowering measures will motivate more teachers to leave than we can recruit.

If it is any consolation, we’re not all alone in this. The National Education Association president, Becky Pringle, estimates that America’s schools are short some 300,000 teachers and administrative staff [ABC News, Aug. 11]. But that only suggests to me that newly minted teachers can shop away from Virginia and take jobs in states where Big Brother is not watching over them.

What really concerns me, however, is that Youngkin may have only raised the specter of Big Brother. I find it telling that his office will release no information about the number of teacher-tipline complaints and how they’re being handled. Nor have any of the accused come forward. I have to wonder if his tipline is merely a scare tactic and a ploy to appease parents.

In the meanwhile, our teacher shortages are likely to continue to mount with no real relief in sight. But here is an idea: Let’s lighten up on our teachers. Let’s place in them the trust and confidence they deserve. It’s worth a try.

