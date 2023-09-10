In speaking to WSET-13 recently, Liberty University’s new president, Dr. Dondi Costin, stressed everything about Liberty must be “unapologetically” Christian. And he went on to suggest Christ’s spirit should be present in every class at Liberty. “It should be as if Jesus [were] a faculty member,” he added. “How would he teach the class?”

That got me thinking.

One of the extremes of the far left on liberal university campuses is the dictum that there is no objectivity—that all knowledge, even what we think we know of math and the hard sciences, is culturally and ideologically constructed. Here’s hoping not all knowledge at Liberty is theologically constructed. I’ve been told the theory of evolution is not taught at Liberty. Nor are what secular scientists tell us to be true about fossils and the age of the earth.

Just how then would Jesus teach at a university such as LU? There is no tenure there, and as some evangelicals have begun to complain, Jesus was pretty “woke.” Would his teachings about tolerance, forgiveness, and charity be well-received at today’s Liberty? Before it became a pejorative, “woke” meant empathetic, sympathetic, and sensitive to intolerance and injustice. Do some liberals lean too far in that direction, absolving people of personal responsibility? Yes. But some conservatives don’t lean far enough. The Jesus I learned about would have counseled us all to give the needy the benefit of the doubt.

He likewise preached brotherhood. He would be appalled at the hatred and the political tribalism dividing us now. He even dined with publicans and sinners. How do I know? The Bible tells me so. When is the last time Liberty University invited a leading liberal to speak at a student convocation? Liberty isn’t just a university. It’s a Republican Political Action Committee.

Jesus, as I understand him, would probably run afoul of Liberty’s administration for one of two reasons — (1) for suggesting they invite Democrats and Republicans to meet on campus to iron out their differences, or (2) for reminding the administration His kingdom is not of this world and the university should not be inviting politicians of any stripe to campus.

There is also the problem of Jesus and alcohol. What if he were to change Diet Coke to wine in order to lubricate a faculty party? Jesus is said to have changed water into wine for a wedding feast. It’s in the Bible — the same Bible LU holds to be inerrant and authoritative in all matters.

Finally, what if Jesus were hired to teach English literature? He might introduce students to a non-doctrinal, close reading of Milton’s Paradise Lost. Milton believed the reality of God surpasses human understanding and the Bible is not to be taken literally. Rather, he held the Bible to be a series of divinely sanctioned metaphors and stories accommodated to our limited human understanding. And to say the least, Milton gives the devil his due — so much so that he tests and challenges the reader not to be taken in by Satan’s rhetoric.

Personally, I could see Jesus telling his LU students we have been given the light of reason to question and search out truth — and that science and theology are finally reconcilable. Sad to say, but I could then see Jesus applying to teach at Randolph College or the University of Lynchburg.

Have I been irreverent here? A little maybe. But Jesus must have had a God-given sense of humor, and I think it’s time for all of us to lighten up and not take ourselves so seriously.