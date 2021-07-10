Jonah Goldberg: Biden needs a do-over

The base of the Democratic Party is obsessed with the idea that a massive transformation of American government is possible. They’re wrong.

Forget the labels. Whether you call it democratic socialism, a new New Deal or some other euphemism for a new woke cradle-to-grave welfare state, the left thinks it can get there simply by willing it into existence. The fact that they don’t have the votes and would need to abolish the filibuster to get even a fraction of what they want should tell them they’re living in a bubble. If Americans wanted all of that, Biden would have the votes in the House and Senate necessary to deliver it. FDR had supermajorities in Congress to grease the skids of the New Deal.

Moreover, the longer the Democratic Party is committed to this fantasy, the longer it will be a minority party.

This isn’t to say the GOP is a majority party. It has a similar problem. As long as Republicans stay committed to being a cult of personality to Trump, they too will have a minority party. That’s the point. Neither party speaks to the majority of voters who dislike the radicalism of either the socialist or nationalist variety. It’s a jump ball.