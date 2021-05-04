Jonah Goldberg: Boring is Biden’s superpower

Far more important, the polling is irrelevant to how historians will gauge Biden’s first 100 days. Historians measure the quantity of things done (though some historians will argue that quality is their lodestar). On that score, Biden is off to a great start.

I say that even though I disagree with much of what he has done and is trying to do. But if you just count up the amount of money spent, programs launched and executive orders issued (or rescinded), there’s been an extraordinary amount of “energy in the executive,” to borrow a phrase from Alexander Hamilton.

Which is ironic for such a “low-energy” president, as Donald Trump might say. That brings us to Biden’s superpower. He’s boring.

This is a remarkable transformation given that for most of his career, Biden has been one of the most attention-hungry politicians in American life — a “gaffe machine,” as he has described himself. Several factors probably explain this. He’s mellowed in his old age. Having gotten the job he sought for decades, perhaps he no longer sees the point in setting his hair on fire to get attention and respect. Or he recognizes that after four years of an unpopular president alienating a majority of voters, staying above the fray of polarizing issues is the best way to cobble together a majority coalition.