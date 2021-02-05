Jonah Goldberg: For Democrats, a Senate conviction of Trump isn't the point

“Unfortunately,” Roy added, “my Democratic colleagues drafted articles that I believe are flawed and unsupportable, focusing on the legally specific terms of incitement and insurrection.”

One can quibble with Roy’s reasoning but he has a point. Even in a political trial, incitement and insurrection are far more difficult charges to prove than abuse of power, dereliction of duty and violation of oath.

If House Speaker Nancy Pelosi were serious about bipartisan support for impeachment, she would have consulted pro-impeachment Republicans on how best to write the article. She would have lobbied Republicans to be floor managers in the Senate trial. Instead, she pursued a path that not only gave Republicans an excuse to vote against impeachment but guaranteed Trump would remain a political albatross for the GOP.

Similarly, the decision to wait until after Trump left office before sending the article gave Republican senators another excuse. It let them claim that trying and convicting a president who has left office is unconstitutional.

Now, I think that claim is wrong. But after studying it further, I no longer think it’s absurd on its face. And given how desperate most Republican senators are to dodge their duty to hold the president accountable, that argument is a lifeline.