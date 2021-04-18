Jonah Goldberg: Georgia election flap underscores our collective action problem

But none of this matters. First, both political parties seem to have forgotten there was a pandemic requiring reasonable changes from the norm. The Trumpists want to pretend none of that was really necessary — or even the point. They claim it was all done to steal the election. Democrats want to pretend those extraordinary pandemic measures were ordinary and any attempt to roll them back even a little amounts to a Republican effort to steal future elections.

But the real problem is the incentive structure. Democrats are eagerly pushing the Jim Crow narrative, in part because many believe it to be true, but also because it’s useful for turning out their base. Republicans, meanwhile, cling to Trump’s stolen election lie because he remains popular with their base. And much of the media just follows along.

This political situation is the opposite of the “bootleggers and Baptists” incentive model at work. In the early 20th century, bootleggers supported Baptist prohibitions against selling booze on Sundays because that policy drove up demand and prices for their product. Though the two groups had divergent moral views, they had parallel pragmatic interests.

The 2020 election was hugely successful by any conventional metric. There was precious little fraud, and more people voted than ever before. But Democrats can’t let go of the idea that their voters, especially their Black voters, are being suppressed, and Republicans can’t let go of the idea that the election was stolen. And when either side acts on these assumptions, legislatively or simply rhetorically, it confirms the darkest suspicions of the other side and undermines faith in the machinery of democracy even more.

Jonah Goldberg is editor-in-chief of The Dispatch and the host of The Remnant podcast. His Twitter handle is @JonahDispatch. Goldberg’s column is provided by Tribune Content Agency.