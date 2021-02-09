Jonah Goldberg: GOP is all too happy to accommodate QAnon

The Hawaii GOP tweeted support for QAnon, saying it was “largely motivated by a sincere and deep love for America.” When Rep. Burgess Owens (R-Utah) appeared on a QAnon streaming site, a National Republican Congressional Committee spokesperson responded to criticism by noting his opponent appeared on “Russia conspiracy network MSNBC.”

These same people think real heretics in need of canceling are Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming) and nine other Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, who reportedly said in a meeting QAnon just believes in “good government.”

So, in the name of fighting “cancel culture,” Republicans who condemned a president who tried to topple the Constitution to hold power must now be canceled, yet Republicans who think Hillary Clinton drinks the blood of children must not be canceled in the name of conscience.

Indeed, QAnon is being recast into a kind of oppressed religious minority with an inalienable right to its beliefs, and any attempt to curtail it would put America on a slippery slope to tyranny.

Tucker Carlson, a host at Fox News (where I’m a contributor), ran a long montage of pundits fretting over QAnon’s influence.