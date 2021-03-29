Jonah Goldberg: GOP's sudden embrace of earmarks is worrisome

The ban not only weakened the congressional power of the purse, it turned legislators into elected lobbyists of the executive branch. The founders wanted Congress to be the executive branch’s boss, not its supplicant. The further subordination of Congress contributed to its crippling polarization and dysfunction. Think of it this way: As prone to abuse as earmarks were, bringing home benefits to your district was a means of justifying your work in Washington in a way that could cut across partisan or ideological lines. (“So-and-so is way too conservative for me, but he did get us that new firehouse.”)

Instead of legislating or overseeing the executive branch, many House members spend their days as de facto pundits, spinning for their team or against the other. And why not? If all the real governing is being done elsewhere, spending your days as a cheerleader or critic on TV is good way to maintain your name ID for the next election.

So, you might think I was relieved to learn earmarks are coming back. The Democrats brought them back to the House, and the Senate may soon be next.

I think it’s the right decision in the abstract, but in reality it’s a little sickening.