Jonah Goldberg: Is Trump losing control of the GOP? Don’t bet on it

It’s clear that his role in daily GOP politics has diminished. How could it not? He isn’t president anymore (QAnon claims notwithstanding). But on the other hand, he remains remarkably popular with many Republicans, and he’s a fundraising juggernaut (sluicing some of the money through his properties). If he announced his candidacy for 2024 tomorrow, it’s hard to imagine he wouldn’t be the clear front-runner.

Like everyone else, I have no idea if Trump is actually going away. But what vexes me about the “whither Trump” debate is that it overlooks the scope of the damage he has wrought.

It’s worth recalling that Trump didn’t have much of a pre-presidential strategy either, and yet he won. He may be a weaker force than he was five years ago, but the party and the right are far more receptive to him now than they were back then.

Normally, defeated presidential candidates and presidents — never mind ones who cost their party control of Congress — are anathema. That’s not the case with Trump, because he has profoundly changed the party and the right.