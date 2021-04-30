Jonah Goldberg: Mad queen of the Anglo-Saxons abdicates her throne

My point isn’t that these professional trolls deserve the benefit of the doubt or that their critics are wrong to assume “Anglo-Saxon” is a racist dog whistle. Any project Gosar (who is of Slovenian and Basque descent, by the way) is part of deserves no benefit of the doubt. My point is these people are idiots.

Perhaps the staff-level poltroons who wrote this platform meant to say “Anglo-American.” Or maybe they spent too much time in internet chat rooms where “Anglo-Saxon” is flung about like so much poo at the monkey house.

They’re not just idiots. They’re also cowards. The whole shtick of this recrudescent nativist crowd is its alleged willingness to fight. Fight whom? Everyone: the establishment, the media, the deep state, the socialists and the allegedly Hebraic tentacles of George Soros.

In the fevered minds of Greene & Co., Republicans who cave to the architects of demographic “replacement theory” are spineless cucks.

But it was Greene who backed down, whining “the scum and liars in the media are calling me a racist by taking something out of context.” She has since announced she wouldn’t be launching her America First Caucus after all.

Ignorance often is the author of cowardice. If Greene and her fellow travelers seriously believed in anything, they’d know how to defend their claims. But when confronted with criticism from McCarthy, Cheney and the media, they surrendered like meek peasants before a feudal lord, unable to defend anything that can’t be reduced to a hashtag or an applause line delivered to a crowd of people who don’t know anything, either.

Jonah Goldberg is editor-in-chief of The Dispatch and the host of The Remnant podcast. His Twitter handle is @JonahDispatch. Goldberg’s column is provided by Tribune Content Agency.