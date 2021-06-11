Jonah Goldberg: Manchin taking heat for what should be political normalcy

Finally, on March 2, a group of liberal historians told Biden he had a shot at being a new FDR or LBJ and should go for it.

The only problem with all of this is that it was fatally detached from political reality. FDR and LBJ won landslides, had huge majorities in the House and Senate, and had considerable support from Republicans as well.

Biden had the narrowest majority possible in the Senate and very close to that in the House. His presidential coalition wasn’t merely small by comparison, it was also arguably more divided. A significant number of his voters cast ballots against Trump more than for Biden, which is why the GOP actually picked up seats in the House.

Worse for Biden, several Democratic senators, most notably Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, aren’t on board for a new New Deal or new progressive era.

Last week, Biden came close to admitting that reality wasn’t getting his back.

“I hear all the folks on TV saying, ‘Why doesn’t Biden get this done?’” he said, referring to himself in the third person. “Well, because Biden only has a majority of, effectively, four votes in the House and a tie in the Senate, with two members of the Senate who vote more with my Republican friends.”