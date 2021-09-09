Jonah Goldberg: Partisan squabbling after 9/11 was a preview of the present

While this beating of the war drum was too much even for us, the rhythm of the next decade often echoed this tune. A flood of books both serious and silly poured forth about the war on terror, the imminent arrival of a new cold war or world war, and the “generational” struggle with Islam and Islamists that would define our future and our children’s future.

Two decades later, it seems like the past is a foreign country, and not just for the 1 in 4 Americans who weren’t even alive on 9/11.

We always see yesterday through the prism of today. As historian R.G. Collingwood put it, “Every new generation must rewrite history in its own way.” For instance, after 9/11, the dates that defined the past shriveled. The Bolshevik Revolution of 1917 and the end of the Cold War in 1989 shrank, while 1932 (the founding of Saudi Arabia) and 1979 (the founding of revolutionary Iran) seemed larger in the rearview.