Jonah Goldberg: Republicans need to find a way out of this mess

Hence one of the great ironies of 2020: For two years, Democrats falsely claimed Republicans had stolen the governor’s race from Stacey Abrams with “voter suppression.” Now, because of the president’s tantrum, Republicans are poised to give away two Senate seats by suppressing their own vote with equally false claims of fraud. Even Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, the Trump loyalist who defeated Abrams, now is said to be in on a conspiracy to hand the state to Joe Biden.

In 2016, the GOP was trapped in a game-theory version of the parable — often attributed to Aesop — of belling the cat. It’s in the collective interest of all the mice to put a bell on the cat, but it’s not in the self-interest of any mouse to be the one to do it. Each Republican presidential candidate wanted Trump out of the race, but none wanted to volunteer for the political suicide mission to get rid of him. By threatening to run in 2024, Trump has put presidential hopefuls in the same predicament they faced in 2016. Even if Mike Pence, Ted Cruz and the rest believe the fawning things they say about Trump, none believe them so strongly they would like to see him maintain his hold on the party. But none of them want bell duty because Trump’s ability to slaughter mice is far greater than it was in 2016.