Jonah Goldberg: Republicans need to find a way out of this mess

“How do we get out of this?”
That’s the question preoccupying the right these days. The “this” varies, but what unites all the concerns is the mess Donald Trump has made.
For Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the “this” is the embarrassing mess in Georgia, where many gettable Republican voters believe there’s no point in returning to the polls for the Senate runoff.
Hence one of the great ironies of 2020: For two years, Democrats falsely claimed Republicans had stolen the governor’s race from Stacey Abrams with “voter suppression.” Now, because of the president’s tantrum, Republicans are poised to give away two Senate seats by suppressing their own vote with equally false claims of fraud. Even Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, the Trump loyalist who defeated Abrams, now is said to be in on a conspiracy to hand the state to Joe Biden.
For the Republicans who’d like to be president, the “this” they’re trying to extricate themselves from is Trump’s hold on the party.
In 2016, the GOP was trapped in a game-theory version of the parable — often attributed to Aesop — of belling the cat. It’s in the collective interest of all the mice to put a bell on the cat, but it’s not in the self-interest of any mouse to be the one to do it. Each Republican presidential candidate wanted Trump out of the race, but none wanted to volunteer for the political suicide mission to get rid of him. By threatening to run in 2024, Trump has put presidential hopefuls in the same predicament they faced in 2016. Even if Mike Pence, Ted Cruz and the rest believe the fawning things they say about Trump, none believe them so strongly they would like to see him maintain his hold on the party. But none of them want bell duty because Trump’s ability to slaughter mice is far greater than it was in 2016.
But “this” doesn’t end there. As Trump and his apparatchiks pull the party down, they’re lashing out at the right itself. The thinking seems to be what America and the right need most is a right-of-center media fully committed to a definition of conservatism that begins and ends as a Trump cult of personality. On Fox News, Trump lashed out at the FBI and Attorney General William Barr’s Justice Department for possibly being in on the conspiracy to “rig the election” and for being “missing in action” in the effort to expose the crime.
Because Trump was dealt his biggest legal defeat by a Pennsylvania judge who, despite being an Obama appointee, is a member of the conservative Federalist Society, there’s a growing murmur the Federalist Society must be in on it. Most of Trump’s court picks are Federalist Society members.
Trump’s destructive response to his defeat is seen as the problem. That is a problem but it’s downstream of the sin of embracing Trump in the first place.
“Progress means getting nearer to the place you want to be,” C.S. Lewis observed. “...If you have taken a wrong turn, then to go forward does not get you any nearer. If you are on the wrong road, progress means doing an about-turn and walking back to the right road; and in that case, the man who turns back soonest is the most progressive man.”
The best solution to the right’s predicament is to turn around and head back in the right direction they skipped in 2016. But politics is the art of getting the crowd to follow you. And the people who followed Trump understandably fear that if they turn around now, nobody will follow.
Jonah Goldberg is editor-in-chief of The Dispatch and the host of The Remnant podcast. His Twitter handle is @JonahDispatch.
