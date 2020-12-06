Jonah Goldberg: Republicans need to find a way out of this mess

Even if Mike Pence, Ted Cruz and the rest believe the fawning things they say about Trump, none believe them so strongly they would like to see him maintain his hold on the party. But none of them want bell duty because Trump’s ability to slaughter mice is far greater than it was in 2016.

But “this” doesn’t end there. As Trump and his apparatchiks pull the party down, they’re lashing out at the right itself. The thinking seems to be what America and the right need most is a right-of-center media fully committed to a definition of conservatism that begins and ends as a Trump cult of personality. On Fox News, Trump lashed out at the FBI and Attorney General William Barr’s Justice Department for possibly being in on the conspiracy to “rig the election” and for being “missing in action” in the effort to expose the crime.

Because Trump was dealt his biggest legal defeat by a Pennsylvania judge who, despite being an Obama appointee, is a member of the conservative Federalist Society, there’s a growing murmur the Federalist Society must be in on it. Most of Trump’s court picks are Federalist Society members.

Trump’s destructive response to his defeat is seen as the problem. That is a problem but it’s downstream of the sin of embracing Trump in the first place.