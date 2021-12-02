Jonah Goldberg: The hypocrisy of Democrats’ ‘Build Back Better’ bill giving the rich a colossal tax cut

First, and most obvious, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi needed every vote she could get to pass this thing in the House, since no Republican would vote for it, and Democrats from high-tax states insisted on restoring the SALT deduction greatly reduced by Republicans under Trump.

Second, for all their soak-the-rich rhetoric, Democrats rely on wealthy donors, too. In 2020, 24 of the top 50 individual donors gave to Democrats. Liberal billionaires are a thing, too. As in 2008, Wall Street money went disproportionately to Biden and other Democrats in 2020.

The rule of thumb is that culture-war issues help Republicans with voters and help Democrats with donors. But sometimes, wealthy liberals want their financial interests protected, too.

But I think the biggest reason for the SALT giveaway has less to do with Democrats carrying water for the 1% and more to do with protecting what Walter Russell Mead has dubbed the “blue social model” of politics. The Democratic Party is heavily — and increasingly — dependent on college-educated, urban (often white) voters clustered in big cities and very wealthy suburbs.