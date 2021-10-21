Jonah Goldberg: The trouble with ‘Build Back Better’ is no one really wants to pay for it

This is where the truly dangerous ignorance begins. For years now, voters have been told that the rich as well as greedy corporations are an untapped renewable resource that can pay for everything and anything. That’s false. You could confiscate all of the wealth of the top 1% and it wouldn’t come close to covering the bill for, say, the Green New Deal or Medicare for All. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez may turn heads by scrawling “tax the rich” on her ball gowns, but the truth is we already do — at a remarkably progressive rate.

There’s no room here to explain why I think Biden’s promise that his $3.5 trillion package won’t be “free” for everyone making less than $400,000 per year. So, let’s just pretend it’s true. In the market, popularity is determined by what people are willing to pay for with their own money. However, in progressive politics — and in much of the mainstream media — popularity is determined by what people are willing to have other people pay for. Defining public support this way is misleading.

But even if the rich could pay for it all, democracy isn’t enriched when voters think one very small class of people is greedily standing in the way of economic salvation.