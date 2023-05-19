If you sold a house over the last year, you cheered at the sales price. If you did not sell your home, your real estate assessment had you yelling expletives. This occurrence has caused municipalities and their leadership a big problem and Lynchburg is no exception.

Lynchburg Real Estate tax rate has not increased but the assessments of your property have increased your real estate tax. On one hand, citizens are understandably adamant to reduce the tax rate. On the other hand, citizens have expressed that they believe the Lynchburg City Council majority is taking a path with a rate so low that it results in unintended consequences.

The path is a trail that mature businesses, declining industries and other municipalities have already blazed. Those created trails resulted in an unintended blaze of their own; one that burned themselves. The blaze started with declining revenue.

Weeks ago, the council’s plan was to avoid a budget proposal and adopt a $.89 real estate tax rate for the city’s upcoming budget which is down from the proposed budget number of $1.05 and below the current rate of $1.11. With each penny representing $750,000, the Council-made revenue decline equates to $12 million from the proposed budget, forcing equivalent expense reductions.

The city manager and staff still manage the city’s services with a budget that is under the same economic conditions with the same inflation, interest rates, job market, and supply and demand factors that we all face. The $.89 rate required painful expense cuts that ultimately and fortunately returned to the budget, however at the cost of education and innovation. The council shell game of shifting the budget deficit problem to Lynchburg City Schools occurred while other meaningful city projects and staffing proposed in the initial budget went away.

Certain mature industries and other municipalities have struggled for years with major revenue channels declining by forces out of their control and were not always forward thinking in coping with the decline. Reducing staff, eliminating services, not investing in education, reduced quality that created a loss of trust with customers and citizens. These measures exacerbated the revenue decline even further as customers and citizens left for other options. This is the path the council majority is taking you down. With every resident stung from high inflation over the last two years, a $1.11 tax rate creates added hardships on citizens and the city council is doing the right thing in lowering it; $.89 though is not the answer. There must be a happy medium.

Sixteen sister Virginia First Cities, which Lynchburg is one of them have median real estate tax rates (excluding Lynchburg) of $1.04 or $.15 higher than what council is leaning toward. A $.89 real estate

tax rate means:

1. Lynchburg would have the third lowest real estate tax rate within the Virginia First Cities group with one city being Danville.

2. The city council majority creates a revenue decline that seriously threatens to keep the city of Lynchburg on pace with inflation and other rising costs.

3. The city council hands a budget deficit to Lynchburg City Schools.

4. The city council eliminates initial staffing and program proposals.

5. Makes it likely the city will eventually make larger tax increases in the future to catch up.

If you yelled a four-letter word with your property tax bill now, just wait, in the coming years you will eventually see property tax bills rise even higher. Your expletives will become even louder.

Lessons learned from the trailblazers should have us asking the city council to re-visit the rate and not start this blaze.