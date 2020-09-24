Trump aside, Hispanic vote is not a given for Democrats

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As ambivalent as I am about a Donald Trump victory — or, for that matter, a Joe Biden one — there is one scenario I would enjoy: What if Trump was reelected thanks to support from Hispanics?

Now, I should say this is only a remote possibility. There’s zero indication Trump can win a majority of Hispanics nationally. Biden has about a 20-point lead among Latino voters nationwide. But the whole reason the thought comes to mind is Biden is underperforming among the fastest growing demographic, even at a time when he is doing better than Hillary Clinton did in 2016 and has been holding a lead over Trump for months.

The biggest worry for the Biden campaign is Trump actually is leading among Hispanics in Florida, a crucial state for Democrats and an absolute must-win for Republicans. This is largely because Cuban-Americans tend to be supportive of Republicans more than other Hispanic groups, and Trump’s anti-socialist rhetoric probably has special appeal to a community with long memories of Castro’s takeover of Cuba.

But the fact Trump is doing well with Hispanic voters in Florida highlights an important point: Hispanics aren’t a monolithic group. Cuban-Americans are different than Mexican-Americans, and Mexican-Americans are very different than Puerto Ricans.