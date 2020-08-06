Hiroshima, 75 years ago today

The Roanoke Times
When Americans woke up 75 years ago today on the morning of August 6, 1945, they did not realize they were living in a new age — or that on the other side of the world an entire city lay in a radioactive ruin. The news the past few days, weeks even, had been about the impending invasion of Japan. On Sunday, August 5, the front page of The Roanoke Times headlined, in the language of the times, “12 More Jap Cities Put on Doomed List.” None were named Hiroshima. None were named Nagasaki, either.
As people in Roanoke were coming out of church about noon that Sunday, it was already early Monday morning in the Pacific — and the crew of Special Bombing Mission No. 13 was getting their final briefing at the U.S. airbase on the island of Tinian. In the state’s southwest corner that afternoon, a different sort of service was in progress. Some 3,000 people gathered in St. Charles in Lee County to hear 15 different preachers deliver their message from the back of a flatbed truck. This was a gathering of the Holiness Faith Healers, a snake-handling faith whose practice Virginia was trying to stamp out. A week earlier, Virginia State Police had raided another service where — in the words of United Press — “eight big snakes were stomped and clubbed to death” amid “an orgy of writhing bodies flailing night sticks and glory-shouting cultists.” On this Sunday, 11 Virginia State Troopers, some undercover, mingled with the crowd. Not until the last preacher of the day — O.V. Shoupe — did the snake come out, “a big, struggling copperhead.” Troopers rushed in and cornered the reptile on the truck bed “where it attempted to strike repeatedly at the advancing officers.” Eventually the reptile was captured — the troopers used their night sticks to pick it up and deposit it into a glass jar. State Police Captain H.W. Lawrence said he intended to take it to Gov. Colgate Darden, who had ordered the raids.
By the time the snake was bottled up and Virginians were preparing for their Sunday night supper, the Enola Gay was cruising over the Pacific where Captain Paul Tibbetts announced to his crew: “We are carrying the world’s first atomic bomb.” By the time Virginians had finished with that supper, Hiroshima was mostly gone. Some of its people were reduced to ash, their shadows burned into stone. Others not incinerated immediately would die in the days, weeks and even years to come from a new condition known as “radiation poisoning.”
When people in Roanoke opened up their morning paper on August 6, they knew none of this. It was now nighttime in Hiroshima and the city was still burning. The Roanoke Times headlined: “Fleet of 580 Giant Bombers Strike at Death List Towns.” Roanokers read about that. They read about the state police raid on the snake handlers. And they read about the candidates making their final appeals for the next day’s Democratic primary for governor and other offices. Those were the days when the Democratic nomination was tantamount to election, and the state’s political establishment kept the electorate as small — and as white — as possible. I.R. Dovel, the chairman of Virginia’s small Republican Party, declared the Byrd Machine was trying “to repress political liberty and to perpetuate dictatorship in Virginia.”
After breakfast, people went on about their business. In Roanoke court that day, a 36-year-old woman was fined $10 for hitting another woman — after she’d seen the other woman wearing her husband’s hat. At the Harman Coal mine in Buchanan County, miners refused to report to work because there was no meat available in local stores. Two weeks earlier, miners in Lee County had also refused to work because of the meat shortage. The congressman from the 9th District — John Flannagan — put out a statement calling on the federal government to do something. “There is no earthly excuse for the meat situation in the coalfields being in such a deplorable condition.”
Shortly after 11 a.m., the bells on The Associated Press machine in The Roanoke Times newsroom started ringing, signaling a news bulletin. To reporters crowded around his desk in the Oval Office, President Truman had just announced that the world had changed in ways few could comprehend. “Sixteen hours ago, an American airplane dropped one bomb on Hiroshima,” he began simply. He blamed the Japanese for starting the war. He said that the United States had developed a “new and revolutionary” weapon. “It is an atomic bomb. It is a harnessing of the basic power of the universe. The force from which the sun draws its power has been loosed against those who brought war to the Far East.” He then detailed the years of secret research that had led to that moment.
“U.S. Devastates Japan With Atomic Bomb,” shouted the headline in the afternoon edition of The Roanoke World-News. To explain just what an atomic bomb was, United Press reporter Ernest Barcella tapped out the words that would appear in Roanoke and across the nation. He called it “the most terrifying engine of destruction ever devised by man.” In the days to come, the Roanoke newspapers reported on this new “superbomb,” as it was called, with a measure of pride. “At Least Eight Roanokers Connected With Bomb Project,” read one headline. One of those was the city’s mayor, Leo Henebry. He had opened a branch of his jewelry store in the secret city of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, but wasn’t allowed to say anything. “Nobody talked and they made it plain they didn’t want any questions asked,” he said. Whenever he went to visit the store, he told people in Roanoke he was going to Knoxville instead.
There was some hope that the world would soon be a better place. “The revolutionary atomic bomb might become the peace-enforcing weapon of the United Nations through a special air police force equipped with the secret terrible missile,” The Associated Press speculated. It quoted one diplomat as saying “its possession by policing powers would make war an improbability because no nation would dare to make war for fear of utter destruction.” Others were less optimistic. Commander Herbert Agar, military aide to the U.S. ambassador to Great Britain, warned that “I sincerely believe that in a very few years human beings will know how to destroy the human race.”
Meanwhile, Radford High School rehearsed for its upcoming minstrel show and Roanoke City Council took up the most urgent issue of the day: Garbage was going uncollected because the city couldn’t find enough trash collectors at the rate it was paying.
—The Roanoke Times
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!