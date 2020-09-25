Israel deals are the result of changing tides, but Trump still deserves credit

Obama’s gift to Iran of piles of money and a path to a nuclear weapon was perceived as a betrayal of existential proportions not only by the Saudis and Israelis, but by the smaller Arab states such as the UAE and Bahrain as well. When the U.S. essentially greenlights Iranian hegemony in the region, Israel — Iran’s mortal enemy — looks more like a potential ally to Iran’s regional rivals.

But Obama did something positive, too. He didn’t stop the U.S. oil industry’s technological revolution, which led to America becoming the world’s largest oil producer. Note: I didn’t say Obama is responsible for the oil boom, merely that he didn’t stop it. Both Obama and Trump have tried to take credit for something that mostly just happened on their watch.

It took a long time for the Middle East to lose its stranglehold on the global oil supply — and its ability to set prices at will. But once it happened, the politics and economics of the region were bound to change.

The clearest sign of that was the rise to power of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He saw the writing on the wall that the Saudis needed to diversify their economy and join the global economy as something more than a fuel depot — not just for the survival of Saudi prosperity, but for the survival of the ruling family.