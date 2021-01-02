Jesse Jackson: Georgia's long history of voter suppression

An independent analysis of over 300,000 voters purged from the rolls after 2018 showed more than 60% wrongfully lost their right to vote because of an incorrect assumption that they had changed their address. Too often, these voters never discover that they have been purged until the time to vote when it is too late.

The ACLU and Greg Palast, the independent investigator who discovered the wrongful purges, tried to get the Georgia Secretary of State to agree to meet to review the proof of unjustified purges. After receiving no reply, voting rights groups decided we had no choice but to file the lawsuit.

Georgia has a long history of voter suppression, dating back to the post-Civil War period when the Ku Klux Klan used widespread violence to intimidate Black voters in order to reestablish white supremacy. Georgia was one of the states that perfected Jim Crow laws to limit Black votes. Now, as the Rev. William Barber II notes, “Jim Crow did not retire; he went to law school and launched a second career. Meet James Crow, Esquire.”