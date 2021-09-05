John D. Abell: Lynchburg’s economy was beginning to really take off in 2019. Then 2020 happened.

It would be entirely understandable if you overlooked the fact that in 2019, Lynchburg’s economy had a relatively good year. Much of the data on which such assessments are based come from the U.S. Census, but the release of 2019 data didn’t occur until mid-December 2020. At that time, you’ll recall, our attentions were focused on political recriminations, COVID-19, and recession.

You may be aware that Lynchburg’s poverty rate (using 5-year estimates from the U.S. Census) had been stuck above 20 percent ever since the Great Recession (2008-2009), reaching as high as 25 percent in 2014. In 2019, after five years of steady declines it finally dropped below 20 percent (19.5 percent to be exact). Median household income increased to $46,409 in 2019 with Black households for the first time experiencing the bulk of those gains. As a result, Black incomes as a percentage of White incomes increased from only 53.9 percent to 62.6 percent in a single year!

When I said that Lynchburg had a relatively good year, it is because there were measures of well-being suggesting that our work at fighting poverty and inequality are not yet over. Consider first, the reduction in income inequality (from 53.9 to 62.6 percent) just mentioned. While this is absolutely an encouraging outcome, let’s think about what that really means, as it is easy to get lost in percentages. White median household income was $54,197; for Blacks it was only $33,953. That is greater than a $20,000 difference! That is not inconsequential! Think of the contribution to Lynchburg’s economy if Black households had an extra $20,000 per year to spend. One year, that might represent sending a son or daughter to college. The next year, it might represent a new car. In other years, it might mean starting a new business, a home remodeling job, meals out at local restaurants, and so on.