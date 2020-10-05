Jonah Goldberg: Despite author's claims, there's no defense for looting

Vicky Osterweil, the author of “In Defense of Looting: A Riotous History of Uncivil Action,” is getting her 15 minutes of fame thanks to a segment on NPR in which she said some mind-bogglingly dumb, indefensibly evil and fascinatingly reactionary things. We’ll come back to her in a moment.

One of my mental pastimes is to look at the world as if I were a visitor from the past. But rather than think of how a time traveler might marvel at the new technology and tall buildings, I like to wonder: What would someone from 500 or 1,000 years ago recognize as familiar?

Some things are obvious: a mother breastfeeding a baby or an old man tending a garden. “We do that too!” a time traveler might say on first sight.

But if you were a sophisticated and knowledgeable time traveler, you might recognize some deeper similarities.

My favorite example is North Korea, which often is called a “communist” regime but would be instantly recognizable to a temporal tourist as an absolutist monarchy. Divine power is passed down to the male heir of the previous ruler. Every de facto monarch is said to be of quasi-supernatural origin and endowed with superhuman abilities and wisdom. North Korea has a hereditary aristocracy that lives off the hereditary peasant class, which is born into de facto serfdom.