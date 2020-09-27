Jonah Goldberg: GOP deal with Dems on court vacancy would make sense but will never happen

Take Sen. Lindsey Graham, who promised in 2016 that if an opening were to come in the last year of President Trump’s term, a nominee would not be considered until after the election. By going back on that promise in such spectacular fashion, Graham isn’t merely debasing himself, he’s also teaching people that nothing politicians say matters.

Moreover, merely on the level of realpolitik, abandoning all considerations other than what you can get away with amounts to preemptive disarmament for the wars to come. The pernicious logic of apocalyptic politics works on the assumption that the long term doesn’t matter. But the long term always becomes now eventually.

This is why the Senate could have used more posturing and politics, not less. Republicans have the ability to fill Ginsburg’s seat before the election or immediately after in a lame-duck session. That’s a huge bargaining chip, and given that the GOP’s Senate majority is so slim, it’s a chip that could have been traded by even a handful of Republican senators.