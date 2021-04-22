Jonah Goldberg: 'Jim Crow' criticism of Georgia voting law doesn't fit

Here’s the problem: Emanuel and other critics are right. Georgia is acting in response to the havoc of Trump’s sore loser schtick. But that isn’t evidence that these laws amount to a “new Jim Crow.”

By all means, heap scorn and ridicule on Trump for undermining faith in elections for his selfish purposes — Lord knows I have. But just because Trump indefensibly put Republican politicians in the position of needing to address “voter integrity” in the wake of the election doesn’t automatically mean what they did is wrong, never mind that it’s Jim Crow. You need to make the argument with actual facts — not just about the law, but about Jim Crow.

That brings me to the most annoying aspect of all this. It’s bad enough not to know what’s in a law you’re comparing to Jim Crow. It’s another thing not to know what Jim Crow was.