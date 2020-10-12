Jonah Goldberg: Times owes an explanation for 1619 Project reversal

Something strange is going on with The New York Times and the 1619 Project.
By now you’ve probably heard of the 1619 Project. It began as a special issue of The Times’ Sunday magazine to mark the 400th anniversary of African slaves being brought to the Jamestown colonies. But it’s become a multiplatform feast with saturation coverage and promotion. It’s being incorporated into curriculums from grade schools to universities through the Pulitzer Center. Not surprisingly, it won a Pulitzer Prize. Or, rather, the lead author and director of the project, Nikole Hannah-Jones, won in the commentary category.
It was a huge cultural event for journalism and a journalistic event in the culture. Critics and fans agree it was agenda-setting in unprecedented ways.
Which is why it’s so odd Hannah-Jones and the Times quietly are taking back the project’s most controversial claim: that 1619, not 1776, was America’s “true founding.” Here’s what appears to be going on.
President Trump attacked the 1619 Project as representative of the left-wing, anti-American bias he said is taught in our schools. Hannah-Jones took exception, suggesting right-wingers were distorting the project. She said on CNN the 1619 Project “does not argue that 1776 was not the founding of the country, but what it does argue for is that we have largely treated slavery as an asterisk to the American story.”
The problem, as Becket Adams of the Washington Examiner, has demonstrated is this is simply a lie. Hannah-Jones has said repeatedly 1619 was the true founding of America. The original magazine package, in both the print and online versions, said: “The 1619 project is a major initiative from The New York Times observing the 400th anniversary of the beginning of American slavery. It aims to reframe the country’s history, understanding 1619 as our true founding, and placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of our national narrative.”
Hannah-Jones has used the phrase “true founding” many times, particularly on Twitter. But she recently deleted her entire Twitter history. That’s fine; people do that all the time. And besides, there’s ample record of her saying it elsewhere. She’s used a graphic on her Twitter feed and in presentations showing “July 4, 1776” crossed out and “August 20, 1619” drawn in.
More disturbing is the fact The Times, with no explanation, has retroactively edited its own Pulitzer-winning work. The “true founding” language is gone.
In journalism, substantially “fixing” your copy without alerting readers to what you’ve changed and why is a huge no-no. But this is much worse.
The primary reason the 1619 Project sparked so much controversy was this central thesis — America “began” with slavery. Sure, there were other reasons to debate the project. It got major historical facts and interpretations wrong, as many progressive historians noted. The Revolutionary War wasn’t fought to defend slavery, 1619 wasn’t the first year African slaves came to the U.S., and 1619 wasn’t particularly significant beyond being a tidy 400 years prior to the publication date. Cotton farming wasn’t nearly as central to American industrialization as Marxists and other historians long have tried to argue in the so-called “King Cotton” thesis.
But it was the assertion America was so defined by slavery 1619 eclipsed 1776 that grabbed everyone’s attention. After all, if the thesis was slavery was not only really bad, it was more significant than some claim, who would argue with that? Indeed, that’s been the conventional take for decades now.
The really controversial take would be to argue slavery, while evil and unjustifiable, doesn’t play the central role in American life or American history that some claim. But the Times never would publish such a thing, and the Pulitzer Committee never would honor that.
The Times owes the country a serious explanation for why it is bowdlerizing its own work. If it isn’t doing so out of a partisan desire to deny Donald Trump and his fans a talking point, it should make that clear. Because the silence doesn’t leave room for any other interpretation.
Jonah Goldberg is editor-in-chief of The Dispatch and the host of The Remnant podcast. His Twitter handle is @JonahDispatch.
