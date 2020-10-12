Jonah Goldberg: Times owes an explanation for 1619 Project reversal

The problem, as Becket Adams of the Washington Examiner, has demonstrated is this is simply a lie. Hannah-Jones has said repeatedly 1619 was the true founding of America. The original magazine package, in both the print and online versions, said: “The 1619 project is a major initiative from The New York Times observing the 400th anniversary of the beginning of American slavery. It aims to reframe the country’s history, understanding 1619 as our true founding, and placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of our national narrative.”

Hannah-Jones has used the phrase “true founding” many times, particularly on Twitter. But she recently deleted her entire Twitter history. That’s fine; people do that all the time. And besides, there’s ample record of her saying it elsewhere. She’s used a graphic on her Twitter feed and in presentations showing “July 4, 1776” crossed out and “August 20, 1619” drawn in.

More disturbing is the fact The Times, with no explanation, has retroactively edited its own Pulitzer-winning work. The “true founding” language is gone.

In journalism, substantially “fixing” your copy without alerting readers to what you’ve changed and why is a huge no-no. But this is much worse.