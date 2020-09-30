Leonard Pitts Jr.: Can we still be a country?

Again, the hypocrisy does not surprise. But the brazenness of it, the absence of even a fig leaf of principle, the plain contempt it embodies, is breathtaking nevertheless.

Once again, the political party whose views on hot-button social issues like guns and reproductive rights are shared by a minority of the electorate seeks to win power over the majority in the only way it can. By lying. By cheating. By breaking the rules. In this case, the unwritten rule of simple fairness.

This time, though, their shamelessness has ignited visceral fury. Ginsburg’s death has led to a record-breaking spike in donations to liberal groups and candidates. And serious people are talking seriously about packing the court — increasing the number of justices to 11 to enable a presumed President Biden to craft the liberal majority Republicans have connived to forestall.

Granted, equally serious people have warned this is an arduous and unlikely course, but to focus on the difficulty is to miss the point. Which is angry Democrats now seem ready to abandon the rules — starting with the one that says packing the court is an abuse of power that ultimately undermines its legitimacy. Franklin Roosevelt’s failed attempt to do so is the exception that, well, proves the rule.