Mary Sanchez: No more 'Willful Neglect,' it's time for the Smithsonian to add a National Museum of the American Latino

Experience proves that negating or ignoring truths from the past is a grave mistake and a strong case for a new museum.

Take for instance, recent debates around the display of Confederate statues. Too much of the conversation, on all sides, came from misinformation about the roles of these Confederate figures as well as when and why many were initially memorialized. Often, it was during backlash against the civil rights movement.

Raul “Danny” Vargas, chairman Friends of the National Museum of the American Latino points to an even grimmer outcome of historical ignorance. He notes El Paso in 2019 when a gunman went to a Walmart hunting Mexicans. He killed 23 people.

“He assassinated, in cold blood, innocent men and women because he thought they were invaders coming north of the border,” said Vargas. “But actually, that community has probably looked like it does for hundreds of years.”

Some might grouse at the idea of another specialized museum highlighting one ethnic or racial group.

But the Latino museum might not be necessary if scholars, historians, textbook authors and any number of stewards of the national memory had been more mindful and diligent to truth.