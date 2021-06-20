Marsha Mercer: Hold on, they’re going

The sound of Spring 2021 is the cicada chorus.

The critters have been so thick in the Washington area they have shown up on Doppler weather radar. Even the president had a close encounter.

Joe Biden brushed a cicada away on June 9 as he was about to board Air Force One for his first foreign trip.

The separate charter flight with dozens of journalists covering the presidential trip was delayed seven hours after cicadas swarmed into a jet engine at Dulles Airport in Virginia. Panic averted: Pizza was ordered. For the humans.

Billions of Brood X — pronounced Brood 10 — cicadas that spent 17 years underground are out in force in the eastern United States, and they’re doing what comes naturally.

Males woo females with their songs, the louder the better. They mate, the female lays eggs and, having fulfilled their destiny, they die. Their offspring burrow underground and sustain themselves for years sipping sap from roots of trees and grasses.

See you in 2038.

While entomologists revel in the periodical cicada show, the invasion makes some people anxious. Having critters fly in one’s face and hair can be a buzz kill and their noise intimidating.